Friday, Aug. 28
Maddie K plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Chicken Pot Pie play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Friday Night Magic begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
Brice Dicus plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Saturday, Aug.29
Summer Kids Time begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.
Aquapolooza runs noon to 10 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.
Jake Marlin & The Reckless play at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Oreo Blue plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Rave party begins at 7 p.m. at Barnacle Bill’s Marina, 31979 S. 516 Road.
Oklahoma Moon Trio plays at 7 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.
Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, Aug. 31
Anime Mondays begins at 4:30 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Beyond the Book virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Magic: The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start
Thursday, Sept. 3
Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Drive-In Movie Nights: Cherokee Language Night begins at 8 p.m. in One Fire Field.
