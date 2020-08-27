Friday, Aug. 28

Maddie K plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.

Chicken Pot Pie play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

Friday Night Magic begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.

Brice Dicus plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.

Saturday, Aug.29

Summer Kids Time begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.

Aquapolooza runs noon to 10 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.

Jake Marlin & The Reckless play at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.

Oreo Blue plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Rave party begins at 7 p.m. at Barnacle Bill’s Marina, 31979 S. 516 Road.

Oklahoma Moon Trio plays at 7 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.

Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Monday, Aug. 31

Anime Mondays begins at 4:30 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.

Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Beyond the Book virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.

Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Magic: The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start

Thursday, Sept. 3

Live music begins at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Drive-In Movie Nights: Cherokee Language Night begins at 8 p.m. in One Fire Field.

Tags

Recommended for you