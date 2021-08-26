Saturday, Aug. 28
Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame presents the Call: induction ceremony at Maggie's Music Box in Jenks at 6 p.m.
Brick Fields performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Jim Gaffigan performs at Walmart AMP at 8 p.m.
BC & The Big Rig performs on the Campground Stage at Diamondhead Resort.
Book signing: Author George Fulk at Too Fond of Books at 11 a.m.
Combs & Sweeney perform at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Dance night at Dewain's Place.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday, featuring Dan and the Great American Wolf.
Patti Steel Solo performs at the Branch at noon.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Open mic at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Trivia Night at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Jeremy Cochran performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
JK & N8 perform at the branch at 7 p.m.
Cherokee National Holiday Drive-in: Where the Red Fern Grows at 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 3
Carter Combs performs at the Branch at noon.
RC & the Ambers perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Dan Martin performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Vox Squadron performs at Diamondhead Resort at 9 p.m.
The Masonic Lodge Cherokee #10 Labor Day Rodeo & Sam's Amusements Carnival at Cherokee County Fairgrounds.
Cherokee National Holiday Drive-in: Cherokee Language Night + Where the Red Fern Grows at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Scott Lawrence & Dennis Tibbits perform at the Branch at noon.
Oreo Blue performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Dominic Roy performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
The Masonic Lodge Cherokee #10 Labor Day Rodeo & Sam's Amusements Carnival at Cherokee County Fairgrounds.
Cherokee National Holiday Drive-in: Premiere Night.
