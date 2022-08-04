Saturday, Aug. 6

The Dead South performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Mason Jar Revival performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Shawn Solo Dance Party at Dewain’s Place.

Tommy Nolen performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Boone Mendenhall and War Horse perform at Dam Bar in Fort Gibson at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Murder by Death & Amigo the Devil performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Seth Lee Jones performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Open mic night at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Joe Mack performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Tyler Byrd & the Flock perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 12

The Pearson brothers perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Constant Battle to perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Hannah & the Postmen performs at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Rackensak performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Michele Warren Trio to perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

