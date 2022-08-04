Saturday, Aug. 6
The Dead South performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Mason Jar Revival performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Shawn Solo Dance Party at Dewain’s Place.
Tommy Nolen performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Boone Mendenhall and War Horse perform at Dam Bar in Fort Gibson at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Murder by Death & Amigo the Devil performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Seth Lee Jones performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Open mic night at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Joe Mack performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Tyler Byrd & the Flock perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 12
The Pearson brothers perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Constant Battle to perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Hannah & the Postmen performs at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Rackensak performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Michele Warren Trio to perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
