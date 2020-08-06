Friday, Aug. 7

Spike Kizzia plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.

Live music begins at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

Dan Martin plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.

Autumn Ragland plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.

Float-In Movie Night begins at 9 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina, 35190 S. 497 Road.

DocFell & Co. and special guests play at 9 p.m. at Dewain’s Place, 303 S. Water Ave.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.

Second Saturday event happens in downtown Tahlequah.

Brandon Bethal plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.

Magic: The Gathering begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.

Brick Fields plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

Stoney LaRue and Chris Blevins play at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.

Movies in the Park begins at dark in Norris Park, downtown Tahlequah.

Osage plays at 9 p.m. on the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Skate competitions begin at 5 p.m. at Tahlequah Skate Park.

Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Beyond the Book adult virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.

Chad & Rod play at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Magic:The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start

Thursday, Aug. 13

Maddie K plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

