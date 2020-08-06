Friday, Aug. 7
Spike Kizzia plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Live music begins at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Dan Martin plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.
Autumn Ragland plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Float-In Movie Night begins at 9 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina, 35190 S. 497 Road.
DocFell & Co. and special guests play at 9 p.m. at Dewain’s Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.
Second Saturday event happens in downtown Tahlequah.
Brandon Bethal plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Magic: The Gathering begins at 7 p.m. at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
Brick Fields plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Stoney LaRue and Chris Blevins play at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.
Movies in the Park begins at dark in Norris Park, downtown Tahlequah.
Osage plays at 9 p.m. on the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Skate competitions begin at 5 p.m. at Tahlequah Skate Park.
Magic: The Gathering event begins at 6 p.m. at Start.
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Beyond the Book adult virtual program begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
Chad & Rod play at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Magic:The Gathering community meets at 7 p.m. at Start
Thursday, Aug. 13
Maddie K plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.