Saturday, Aug. 7

Karaoke is set at Dewain’s Place beginning at 8 p.m. with DJ Shawn Solo weekly.

Cory Lee performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Lady A performs at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion at 7 p.m.

Chris Blevins performs on the Big Outdoor Stage at Diamondhead Resort at 8:30 p.m.

Michael Rappe & Jim Loftin perform at The Branch at noon.

The Pearson Brothers perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 8

Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Chance Chambers performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Open mic at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

The Black Crowes perform at Arkansas Music Pavillion at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Comedy Night begins at 8:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place weekly.

Thursday, Aug. 12

The 3 F's perform at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Leo Party with Charlie Redd & Luna Voodoo perform at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 7 p.m.

Brett & Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13

Dave Kay performs at the Gravel Bar at Diamondhead at 8:30 p.m.

Ahna Jennings performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Libby Starks & the Stray Dawgs perform at the Deck at Cookson Village.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Red Dirt Rangers performs on the Big Outdoor Stage at Diamondhead Resort at 8:30 p.m.

Doc Fell performs at The Branch at noon.

Joe Mack performs at Hanging Rock Camp at 7 p.m.

Nikki Griffin performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Oreo Blue performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

