Saturday, Aug. 7
Karaoke is set at Dewain’s Place beginning at 8 p.m. with DJ Shawn Solo weekly.
Cory Lee performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Lady A performs at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion at 7 p.m.
Chris Blevins performs on the Big Outdoor Stage at Diamondhead Resort at 8:30 p.m.
Michael Rappe & Jim Loftin perform at The Branch at noon.
The Pearson Brothers perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Dewain's Place presents Acoustic Sunday.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Chance Chambers performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Open mic at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
The Black Crowes perform at Arkansas Music Pavillion at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Comedy Night begins at 8:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place weekly.
Thursday, Aug. 12
The 3 F's perform at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Leo Party with Charlie Redd & Luna Voodoo perform at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at 7 p.m.
Brett & Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13
Dave Kay performs at the Gravel Bar at Diamondhead at 8:30 p.m.
Ahna Jennings performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Libby Starks & the Stray Dawgs perform at the Deck at Cookson Village.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Red Dirt Rangers performs on the Big Outdoor Stage at Diamondhead Resort at 8:30 p.m.
Doc Fell performs at The Branch at noon.
Joe Mack performs at Hanging Rock Camp at 7 p.m.
Nikki Griffin performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Oreo Blue performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
