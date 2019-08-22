Friday, Aug. 23
Toddler Tales begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Reading Rockstars begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Drop In Tie-Dy runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Little Joe McLerran plays at 6 p.m. in Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 443 Road.
Chris Espinosa plays at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Life Drawing Class begins at 7 p.m. in the Cherokee Arts Center, 212 S. Water Ave.
High Mile-age Band plays at 7-9 p.m. in the Tahlequah Seniors Center, 230 E. First St.
Brick Fields plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Tim Gilliam & Lyle Deiter play at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place, Pettit Bayside Resort.
The Mixers play at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Bryce Dicus and The Mercenaries play at 9:30 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Karaoke begins at 9:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah Elks Lodge, 18834 E. Murrell Road.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Tahlequah Farmers' Market is open 8 a.m. to noon at Leoser Pavilion, Morgan and Water.
White Trash Banditos play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Miss Cherokee Leadership Competition begins at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Fellowship Church, 718 Pendleton St.
Aaron Newman plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch.
Doctor Junior plays at Kroner & Baer Pub.
Little Joe McLerran plays at 8 p.m. at Riverbend Floats, 15693 State Highway 10.
DocFell plays at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place at Pettit Bayside Resort.
Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place.
Brent Giddens plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Jake Marlin and JT Hubbard play at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, Aug. 26
Mahjong games begin at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the VFW building, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Baby Bookworms begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Memoir Writing Group meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Tahlequah Creative Threads meet at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Open Mic Night begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Tahlequah Farmers' Market is open 4-7 p.m. at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, Water Avenue.
Arts & Crafts Night begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates.
Chess Group meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Mixed Minds Book Club meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Live Event Trivia begins at 8:15 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson United Methodist Church.
Richard Burnett plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Kelly Hafner will play at 7 p.m. in The Branch.
Karaoke begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
