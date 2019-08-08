Friday, Aug. 9
AM Live runs 8-9 a.m. at Go Ye Village, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Books and Gab book club meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Toddler Tales begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Reading Rockstars begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Drop In Tie-Dy runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Tommy Nolen plays at 6 p.m. in Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 443 Road.
Green Country Roots Festival runs 6 p.m. to midnight in Norris Park.
Cherokee homecoming Art Show & Sale reception begins at 6 p.m. in the Cherokee Heritage Center.
Friday Night Magic begins at 7 p.m. in Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave.
High Mile-age Band plays at 7-9 p.m. in the Tahlequah Seniors Center, 230 E. First St.
Rackensack plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Nick Swain plays at 8 p.m. at Falcon Floats, 16326 State Highway 10.
Isaac McClung performs at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place, Pettit Bayside Resort.
Blake Turner plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
RC and The Ambers, Dalton Domino play at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Karaoke begins at 9:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah Elks Lodge, 18834 E. Murrell Road.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Tahlequah Farmers’ Market is open 8 a.m. to noon at Leoser Pavilion, Morgan and Water.
Tahlequah Tabletop Gamers meet at 9 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Tri-Community WEB Association auction starts at 10 a.m., the potluck at noon, and live music at 1 p.m. at 17896 S. 580 Road.
Second Saturday event happens 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in downtown Tahlequah.
Acoustic Open Jam runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at Tahlequah Creates.
Basket Weaving Class begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Creates.
Green Country Roots Festival runs noon to midnight in Norris Park.
Cory Lee plays at 2 p.m. at The Venue at Taylor Ferry, 33914 State Highway 51.
Wanda Watson play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
David Lovell plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch.
Jason Wood plays at 8 p.m. at Riverbend Floats, 15693 State Highway 10.
White Trash Banditos play at 8 p.m. at Piddle’s Place at Pettit Bayside Resort.
Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place.
Andrew Harmon plays at 9 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
D'Elegantz plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Green Country Roots Festival powwow runs 1-9 p.m. at Leoser Pavilion.
2nd Sunday at 2 History program begins at 2 p.m. in the ACT Gallery, The Cort Mall, 215 S. Muskogee Ave.
Monday, Aug. 12
Mahjong games begin at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the VFW building, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Live Event Trivia begins at 8:15 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Baby Bookworms begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Memoir Writing Group meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Tahlequah Creative Threads meet at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
White Trash Banditos play at 6 p.m. in the Cherokee County Community Building.
Open Mic Night begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Tahlequah Farmers’ Market is open 4-7 p.m. at the Cherokee National Peace Pavilion, Water Avenue.
Make & Take Wire Wrapped Pendants begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates.
Chess Group meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Mixed Minds Book Club meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Darrell Ratliff plays at 6 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Sound Bath with Nancy James begins at 7 p.m. in 108 Yoga Studio, 108 N. Muskogee Ave.
Bingo starts at 8 p.m. in Dewain's Place.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson United Methodist Church.
Teen Zone meets at 4 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Fresh from the Garden program begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public LIbrary.
Brett & Terri play at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Northeastern Toastmasters meet at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Poetry Slam begins at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates.
Trivia begins at 7 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.
Karaoke begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
