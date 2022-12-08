Saturday, Dec. 10
Annual Christmas parade starts at the Cookson Fire Department at dusk.
A Christmas parade after party at the Deck at Cookson Village starts at 7 p.m.
Whiskey Poet Society performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Chloe Beth performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Trevor Wallace performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Dan Martin performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Tahlequah Public Library’s “What’s the Hoopla?” starts at 7 p.m. online at https://discord.gg/FDcycEgYjh.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Tweens and Teens at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 4 p.m.
Made Simply Cooking Class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16
Christmas ornament decorating at the Tahlequah Public Library begins at 4 p.m.
Kyle Nix and the 38s perform with RC and the Ambers at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
An ugly Christmas sweater party at the Deck at Cookson Village begins at 5 p.m.
Constant Battle performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.