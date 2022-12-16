Saturday, Dec. 17
An ugly Christmas sweater party at the Deck at Cookson Village begins at 5 p.m.
Vince Turner performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Constant Battle performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
An 8-ball tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
A gingerbread house decorating party at Kroner and Baer starts at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Ice cream in a bag workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 2 p.m.
The Bison Birthday Bash featuring a performance by The Brothers Moore at Cain's Ballroom starts at 6 p.m.
Boone Mendenhall performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 7 p.m.
Speed dating at Dewain's Place starts at 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Corey Kent performs with the Cameron Sacky Band and Johnny Woods at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Brett and Terri perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
