Saturday, Dec. 17

An ugly Christmas sweater party at the Deck at Cookson Village begins at 5 p.m.

Vince Turner performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Constant Battle performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

An 8-ball tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

A gingerbread house decorating party at Kroner and Baer starts at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Ice cream in a bag workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 2 p.m.

The Bison Birthday Bash featuring a performance by The Brothers Moore at Cain's Ballroom starts at 6 p.m.

Boone Mendenhall performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 7 p.m.

Speed dating at Dewain's Place starts at 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

Corey Kent performs with the Cameron Sacky Band and Johnny Woods at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Brett and Terri perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

