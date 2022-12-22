Saturday, Dec. 24
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Pool tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
A fuzzy snow candy workshop takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 2 p.m.
Steve & James perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Hot chocolate science workshop takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 2 p.m.
The Hi-Fi Hillbillies perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
A New Year's Eve party with Stonegate Fence performing at Kroner Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Ron White performs at River Spirit Casino at 8 p.m.
The Three Fs perform with Joe Mack at The Branch at 8 p.m.
William Clark Green performs with The Damn Quails at Cain's Ballroom at 8:30 p.m.
A New Year's Eve party with DJ Shawn Solo and DJ Bold Boy Dangerous dueling at 9 p.m.
