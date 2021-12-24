Sunday, Dec. 26
Dan Martin presents Acoustic Sunday at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
Lance Roark and RC Edwards play at Dewain's Place at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
JK & N8 perform at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Open Mic night with Casey West at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
College Night takes place at Dewain's Place.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Open Mic night at The Branch starts at 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve with RC and the Ambers takes place at Kroner & Baer at 9 p.m. to midnight.
'80s Prom takes place at Dewain's Place.
