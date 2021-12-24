Sunday, Dec. 26

Dan Martin presents Acoustic Sunday at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27

Lance Roark and RC Edwards play at Dewain's Place at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

JK & N8 perform at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Open Mic night with Casey West at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.

College Night takes place at Dewain's Place.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Open Mic night at The Branch starts at 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31

New Year's Eve with RC and the Ambers takes place at Kroner & Baer at 9 p.m. to midnight.

'80s Prom takes place at Dewain's Place.

