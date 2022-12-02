Saturday, Dec. 3

George Barton and Mark Sweeney performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.

"A Bad Year for Tomatoes" production starts at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the NSU Playhouse.

The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Colton Kro performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Nick Gusman and the Coyotes performs at Ned's Tahlequah 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4

The Tulsa Time Travelers Vintage Expo at Cain's Ballroom begins at11 a.m.

"A Bad Year for Tomatoes" production starts at 2 p.m. at the NSU Playhouse.

A pool tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5

Silversun Pickups perform with Wilderado and Cafuné at Cain's Ballroom at 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Hunter Ragland and Josh Sieran perform at the Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

"Tuba Christmas" by Northeastern State University's Low Brass Studio starts at 5 p.m. at Kroner and Baer.

Trampled By Turtles performs with Sumbuck and Taylor Meier of Caamp at Cain's Ballroom at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

The Cherokee National Youth Choir performs at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Ned's Tahlequah hosts a tacky sweater party.

Flatland Cavalry performs with Vandoliers and Cole Chaney at Cain's Ballroom at 8 p.m.

Boone Mendenhall and War Horse perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Annual Christmas parade starts at the Cookson Fire Department at dusk.

Whiskey Poet Society performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

