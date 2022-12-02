Saturday, Dec. 3
George Barton and Mark Sweeney performs at the Canebrake at 6 p.m.
"A Bad Year for Tomatoes" production starts at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the NSU Playhouse.
The Downbeat performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Colton Kro performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Nick Gusman and the Coyotes performs at Ned's Tahlequah 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 4
The Tulsa Time Travelers Vintage Expo at Cain's Ballroom begins at11 a.m.
"A Bad Year for Tomatoes" production starts at 2 p.m. at the NSU Playhouse.
A pool tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 4 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
Silversun Pickups perform with Wilderado and Cafuné at Cain's Ballroom at 6:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Hunter Ragland and Josh Sieran perform at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
"Tuba Christmas" by Northeastern State University's Low Brass Studio starts at 5 p.m. at Kroner and Baer.
Trampled By Turtles performs with Sumbuck and Taylor Meier of Caamp at Cain's Ballroom at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
The Cherokee National Youth Choir performs at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Ned's Tahlequah hosts a tacky sweater party.
Flatland Cavalry performs with Vandoliers and Cole Chaney at Cain's Ballroom at 8 p.m.
Boone Mendenhall and War Horse perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Annual Christmas parade starts at the Cookson Fire Department at dusk.
Whiskey Poet Society performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.