Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas, as well as east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&