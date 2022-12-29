Saturday, Dec. 31
A New Year's Eve party with Stonegate Fence performing at Kroner Baer starts at 7 p.m.
A New Year’s Eve party at the Deck at Cookson Village begins at 7 p.m.
Reversing Radio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Ron White performs at River Spirit Casino at 8 p.m.
The Three Fs perform with Joe Mack at The Branch at 8 p.m.
William Clark Green performs with The Damn Quails at Cain's Ballroom at 8:30 p.m.
A New Year's Eve party with DJ Shawn Solo and DJ Bold Boy Dangerous dueling at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 1
Hangover Ball 2023 at Cain’s Ballroom starts at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Baby Bookworms takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Books ‘n’ Gab takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Toddler Tales takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
“Catch an Abominable Snowman” workshop takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 2 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Derryl Perry performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Colton Kro and The Murder performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
“Pop Punk Nite: With a Twist of Emo” at Cain’s Ballroom begins at 8 p.m.
