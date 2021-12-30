Friday, Dec. 31
January Adult Book Club by the Tahlequah Public Library online event starts at noon.
New Year's Eve event at the Cookson Village at The Deck at 4 p.m.
New Year's Eve Dinner takes place at The Grill from 4-9 p.m.
New Year's Eve with RC and the Ambers takes place at Kroner & Baer at 9 p.m. to midnight.
'80s Prom takes place at Dewain's Place.
Time Traveler's Ball takes place at Muskogee Castle at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 1
New Year's Day event at the Cookson Village at The Deck at 11 a.m.
Joe Mack with Mark Sweeney performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Open Mic Night at Ned's hosted by Scary Larry Huitt at 8 p.m.
Hunter Ragland performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Cody Nielsen performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Libby Starks & The Stray Dawgs perform at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.
