Friday, Dec. 31

January Adult Book Club by the Tahlequah Public Library online event starts at noon.

New Year's Eve event at the Cookson Village at The Deck at 4 p.m.

New Year's Eve Dinner takes place at The Grill from 4-9 p.m.

New Year's Eve with RC and the Ambers takes place at Kroner & Baer at 9 p.m. to midnight.

'80s Prom takes place at Dewain's Place.

Time Traveler's Ball takes place at Muskogee Castle at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

New Year's Day event at the Cookson Village at The Deck at 11 a.m.

Joe Mack with Mark Sweeney performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Open Mic Night at Ned's hosted by Scary Larry Huitt at 8 p.m.

Hunter Ragland performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7

Patti Steel and Michael Tisdale perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Cody Nielsen performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8

Libby Starks & The Stray Dawgs perform at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.

