Saturday, Dec. 4
Holiday Event takes place at Ramos TaeKwonDo at 8 a.m.
Sixth Tahlequah Christmas Bazaar takes place at 908 S. College Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cookie Stroll on Main takes place in Downtown Tahlequah from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Victorian Christmas takes place at the Thompson House from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Marian Turner performs at The Branch at noon.
No Shave November beard competition at Dewain's Place at 4 p.m.
Dance Recital by NSU Impressions Dance Company starts at 4:30 p.m.
The Outlaw Ball: J.J. Baldwin Benefit takes place at Ned's at 5 p.m.
Oklahoma Wildlife performs at Jincy's at 6 p.m.
Studio House Project performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Bluegrass, country, and gospel night takes place at the Wagoner Civic Center at 7 p.m.
The Music Room Tahlequah Frozen Revival Recital at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Victorian Christmas takes place at the Thompson House from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Arts Council Christmas Concert begins at 2 p.m. at the Tahlequah United Methodist Church.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
"Lights On" Seminary Hall takes place on Beta Field of NSU at 5:30 p.m.
"Good Yule" holiday spectacular takes place at NSU Center for the Performing Arts at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9
Tahlequah High School band Christmas concert at PAC at 6 p.m.
Johnny Mathis performs at River Spirit Casino at 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10
BancFirst Tahlequah Milk & Cookies with Santa event starts at 2 p.m.
Empire Band with host Alan Thompson present at Wagoner Civic Center at 7 p.m.
Derrick Mezen performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Hayseed Band performs at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 11
Encore Performing Arts Society presents Breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. followed by Pancakes & Pictures with Santa, a sensory sensitive event at noon at 106 W. Shawnee St.
Christmas Card Club takes place at Ruby's at 7 p.m.
Tim Sheltom performs at Wagoner Civic Center at 7 p.m.
Hunter Ragland performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo at 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.