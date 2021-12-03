Saturday, Dec. 4

Holiday Event takes place at Ramos TaeKwonDo at 8 a.m.

Sixth Tahlequah Christmas Bazaar takes place at 908 S. College Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cookie Stroll on Main takes place in Downtown Tahlequah from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Victorian Christmas takes place at the Thompson House from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marian Turner performs at The Branch at noon.

No Shave November beard competition at Dewain's Place at 4 p.m.

Dance Recital by NSU Impressions Dance Company starts at 4:30 p.m.

The Outlaw Ball: J.J. Baldwin Benefit takes place at Ned's at 5 p.m.

Oklahoma Wildlife performs at Jincy's at 6 p.m.

Studio House Project performs at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Bluegrass, country, and gospel night takes place at the Wagoner Civic Center at 7 p.m.

The Music Room Tahlequah Frozen Revival Recital at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Victorian Christmas takes place at the Thompson House from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Arts Council Christmas Concert begins at 2 p.m. at the Tahlequah United Methodist Church.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

"Lights On" Seminary Hall takes place on Beta Field of NSU at 5:30 p.m.

"Good Yule" holiday spectacular takes place at NSU Center for the Performing Arts at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

Tahlequah High School band Christmas concert at PAC at 6 p.m.

Johnny Mathis performs at River Spirit Casino at 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

BancFirst Tahlequah Milk & Cookies with Santa event starts at 2 p.m.

Empire Band with host Alan Thompson present at Wagoner Civic Center at 7 p.m.

Derrick Mezen performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Hayseed Band performs at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Encore Performing Arts Society presents Breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. followed by Pancakes & Pictures with Santa, a sensory sensitive event at noon at 106 W. Shawnee St.

Christmas Card Club takes place at Ruby's at 7 p.m.

Tim Sheltom performs at Wagoner Civic Center at 7 p.m.

Hunter Ragland performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo at 9:30 p.m.

