Friday, Dec. 6
Senior Citizen Christmas craft begins at 9:30 a.m. at Hulbert Community Library
Toddler Tales begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Victorian Christmas runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave.
Reading Rockstars begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Drop-In Tie-Dye runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
Student mixed recital begins at 12:05 p.m. and 3 in the NSU Center for the Performing Arts.
Artist meet-and-greet reception runs 4-7 p.m. at Tahlequah Creates.
Christmas benefit for My Friends & Me runs 5-9 p.m. at The Legacy at MK Ranch, 19505 E. Ballentine Road.
Ahna Jennings plays at 6 p.m. in Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena, 12754 S. 443 Road.
Midnight Ride Band plays at 7 p.m. in the Tahlequah Seniors Center, 230 E. First St.
Whitney Myers voice recital begins at 7 p.m. in NSU Center for the Performing Arts.
Dominic Roy plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Sarah Thompson, Joe Mack, and Vox Squadron play at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Pumpkin Hollow Band plays at 9 p.m. in 3 Rivers Tavern, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Brent Giddens Band plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Auction, potluck and music begin at 10 a.m. at the Tri-Community WEB Association.
Indoor Market runs 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center.
Victorian Christmas runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave.
Cookie Stroll on Main runs 1-4 p.m. Check in at the Chamber of Commerce.
Cherokee Christmas voice recital begins at 3 p.m. at the chapel at Sequoyah Schools.
Cory Lee plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Daniel Franke and friends play at 8 p.m. in The Branch.
NighTTrain plays at 9 p.m. in 3 Rivers Tavern, Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Free Kennedy plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Victorian Christmas runs 1-5 p.m. at the Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave.
A History of Fashion program begins at 2 p.m. in the Cort Mall.
The Music Room’s Winter Wonderful begins at 3 p.m. in the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Tahlequah.
Monday, Dec. 9
Mahjong games begin at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the VFW building, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Baby Bookworms begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Memoir Writing Group meets at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Christmas Story Time begins at 3:30 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Teen Christmas movie begins at 4 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Tahlequah Creative Threads meet at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Open Mic Night begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Chess Group meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Mixed Minds Book Club meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Live Event Trivia begins at 7 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson United Methodist Church.
Christmas card and gift tag program begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Karaoke begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.