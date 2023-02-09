Saturday, Feb. 11
Big Thief performs with Buck Meek at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
The Michele Warren Trio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Jack Myers performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
A cornhole tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 3 p.m.
A Super Bowl watch party at Dewain’s Place starts at 5 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
A $2-A-Bag Book Sale begins at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
A $2-A-Bag Book Sale takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
“DIY Simple Automata” workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5 p.m.
An open mic with Casey West at Kroner and Baer starts at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
A $2-A-Bag Book Sale takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
A $2-A-Bag Book Sale takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library.
Teens and Tweens at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 4 p.m.
Made Simply Cooking Class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.
Trivia night at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
A $2-A-Bag Book Sale takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library.
King Cabbage Brass Band performs with Johnny Mullenax and DJ Moody at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Brett & Terri performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Michael Rappe performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
A $2-A-Bag Book Sale takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library.
RiverHawk Jam to take place at Northeastern State University until 1 p.m.
“The Bully Show” at NSU starts at 2 p.m. with scholarship auditions for the NSU Drama program to take place after.
Randall King performs with Braxton Keith and Palmer Anthony at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Jesse Staffer performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Uncrowned Kings performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
