Saturday, Feb. 12

Erotic Art Show at Tahlequah Creates runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

David Cornsilk's Disco Bash fundraiser for Help In Crisis starts at 8 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Jack and Katelyn Myers perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Nick Gusman and the Coyotes performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 13

Super Bowl pizza party at Dewain's Place

Monday, Feb. 14

Charlie Becker performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

"A Raisin in the Sun" by Lorraine Hansberry takes stage at NSU Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m.

Open Mic Night with Scary Larry Huitt at Ned's starts at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

"Stories from Saddle Mountain" book talk by Dr. Benjamin Kracht at John Vaughan Library starts at 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

Teen Zone event at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 4 p.m.

Music Bingo at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Patti Steel performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Tommy Nolen performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Hannah & the Postmen perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Tommy Smith performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

BC & The Big Rig with Harley Tinsley perform at Ned's at 9 p.m.

