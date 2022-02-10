Saturday, Feb. 12
Erotic Art Show at Tahlequah Creates runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
David Cornsilk's Disco Bash fundraiser for Help In Crisis starts at 8 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Jack and Katelyn Myers perform at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Nick Gusman and the Coyotes performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 13
Super Bowl pizza party at Dewain's Place
Monday, Feb. 14
Charlie Becker performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
"A Raisin in the Sun" by Lorraine Hansberry takes stage at NSU Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m.
Open Mic Night with Scary Larry Huitt at Ned's starts at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
"Stories from Saddle Mountain" book talk by Dr. Benjamin Kracht at John Vaughan Library starts at 3 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 17
Teen Zone event at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 4 p.m.
Music Bingo at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Patti Steel performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Tommy Nolen performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Hannah & the Postmen perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Tommy Smith performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
BC & The Big Rig with Harley Tinsley perform at Ned's at 9 p.m.
