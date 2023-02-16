Saturday, Feb. 18

A $2-A-Bag Book Sale takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library.

RiverHawk Jam to take place at Northeastern State University until 1 p.m.

“The Bully Show” at NSU starts at 2 p.m. with scholarship auditions for the NSU Drama program to take place after.

Randall King performs with Braxton Keith and Palmer Anthony at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Jesse Staffer performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Uncrowned Kings performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Bob Schneider performs with Miko Marks at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

The Banned Book Club meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

Fat Tuesday party with The Three F’s at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Story Time with Janelle Adair starts at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Tahlequah High School Band performs at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

Music bingo at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

The Hi-Fi Hillbillies perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Stone and Tumble performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 25

The Wonder Years performs with Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Maddie Parks performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.

Trending Video