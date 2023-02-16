Saturday, Feb. 18
A $2-A-Bag Book Sale takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library.
RiverHawk Jam to take place at Northeastern State University until 1 p.m.
“The Bully Show” at NSU starts at 2 p.m. with scholarship auditions for the NSU Drama program to take place after.
Randall King performs with Braxton Keith and Palmer Anthony at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Jesse Staffer performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Uncrowned Kings performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Bob Schneider performs with Miko Marks at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
The Banned Book Club meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Fat Tuesday party with The Three F’s at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Story Time with Janelle Adair starts at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23
Tahlequah High School Band performs at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Music bingo at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
The Hi-Fi Hillbillies perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Stone and Tumble performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25
The Wonder Years performs with Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Maddie Parks performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.
