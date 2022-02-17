Saturday, Feb. 19

Tommy Smith performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

ShotGunBillys perform at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.

BC & The Big Rig with Harley Tinsley perform at Ned's at 9 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21

Carter Sampson performs at Too Fond of Books at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited. For info, visit Too Fond of Books Facebook page.

Captain Ledge performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Open Mic Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Paint and Sip with Amanda Watson at Kroner & Baer starts at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Creative Craft Corner at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5:30 p.m.

Trivia Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

JK & N8 perform at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Tyler Byrd performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Paws to Read at the Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.

Dan Martin performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

