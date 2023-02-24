Saturday, Feb. 25
The Wonder Years performs with Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Maddie Parks performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26
Weekly pool tournament at Dewain's Place starts at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
An open mic with Casey West at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Friends of the Library meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Friday, March 3
Brendan Barlow & Musical Friends performs at Tahlequah Creates Gallery at 6:30 p.m.
Josh Abbott Band performs at Cain's Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Bo Posey Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Bob Wills' Texas Playboys performs at Cain's Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
