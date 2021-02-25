Friday, Feb. 26

DocFell & Co. plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.

Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.

Steve & James play at 8 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 3307 Seven Clans Ave.

Blaine Bailey plays at 8 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Blaine Bailey plays at 7 p.m. at The River Brewhouse, 2380 S. Muskogee Ave.

Libby Starks & The Stray Dawgs play at 8 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.

George Brothers play at 8 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.

Landon Walker plays at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.

Sam Cox Band, Autumn Ragland, and Katelyn Myers play at 9 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601.

Monday, March 1

Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Tuesday, March 2

Live music begins at 7 p.m. in The Branch.

Wednesday, March 3

Open mic for all ages runs 7-10 p.m. at The Branch.

Tags

Trending Video