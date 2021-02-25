Friday, Feb. 26
DocFell & Co. plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.
Steve & James play at 8 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 3307 Seven Clans Ave.
Blaine Bailey plays at 8 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Blaine Bailey plays at 7 p.m. at The River Brewhouse, 2380 S. Muskogee Ave.
Libby Starks & The Stray Dawgs play at 8 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.
George Brothers play at 8 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Landon Walker plays at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.
Sam Cox Band, Autumn Ragland, and Katelyn Myers play at 9 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601.
Monday, March 1
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Tuesday, March 2
Live music begins at 7 p.m. in The Branch.
Wednesday, March 3
Open mic for all ages runs 7-10 p.m. at The Branch.
