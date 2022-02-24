Saturday, Feb. 26

Bald Eagle Nest Tour at the Three Forks Nature Center at Sequoyah State Park starts at 10:30 a.m.

Tahlequah Polar Plunge for Special Olympics starts at 11 a.m. at Arrowhead-Thunderbird Resort.

Paws to Read at the Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.

Dan Martin performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

BackRoads performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

The Three Fs perform at Kroner & Baer for Mardi Gras at 6 p.m.

Hunter Ragland performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

Paint and Sip Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 4

The Crafty Traveler sets up shop at Cherokee County Community Building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jeff Ruby performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Morgan Squared performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

The 510ers perform with Patti Steel at Blackbird on Pearl in Tulsa at 9 p.m.

Ahna Jennings & The Palomino Playboys perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 5

The Crafty Traveler sets up shop at Cherokee County Community Building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Joe Baxter and Andrea MacMullin perform at Tahlequah Creates at 6:30 p.m.

Hosty with Hannah Fell perform at Ned's at 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video