Saturday, Feb. 4

River City Players start auditions for the 2023 season at the NSU Playhouse at 1 p.m.

Riverfield Rocks performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.

Tanglewood performs at the Deco Lounge in Tulsa at 8 p.m.

Dominic Roy performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Whiskey Poet Society performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5

An open 8-ball pool tournament takes place at Dewain’s Place at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Baby Bookworms takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Death Cab for Cutie performs with Momma at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Larry Huitt hosts an open mic night at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Toddler Tales takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Reading Rockstars takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.

A traditional crafting circle over corn bead necklaces takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9

Color Me Stress Free takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

A Made Simply Cooking Class takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

Colter Wall performs with Vincent Neil Emerson at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Music Bingo at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Dewain’s Place hosts a speed dating event at 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Chase Matthew and Kidd G perform with Avery Anna at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Boone Mendenhall and War Horse perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Daniel Burgess performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Big Thief performs with Buck Meek at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

The Michele Warren Trio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Jack Myers performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

