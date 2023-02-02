Saturday, Feb. 4
River City Players start auditions for the 2023 season at the NSU Playhouse at 1 p.m.
Riverfield Rocks performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Tanglewood performs at the Deco Lounge in Tulsa at 8 p.m.
Dominic Roy performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Whiskey Poet Society performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5
An open 8-ball pool tournament takes place at Dewain’s Place at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Baby Bookworms takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Death Cab for Cutie performs with Momma at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Larry Huitt hosts an open mic night at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Toddler Tales takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.
A traditional crafting circle over corn bead necklaces takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Color Me Stress Free takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
A Made Simply Cooking Class takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Colter Wall performs with Vincent Neil Emerson at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Music Bingo at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Dewain’s Place hosts a speed dating event at 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Chase Matthew and Kidd G perform with Avery Anna at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Boone Mendenhall and War Horse perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Daniel Burgess performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Big Thief performs with Buck Meek at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
The Michele Warren Trio performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Jack Myers performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.