Saturday, Feb. 5
Valentines for Veterans by American Legion Post 135 from noon to 3 p.m. at 1390 N. Legion Drive.
Michael Rappe performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Acoustic Sunday, featuring Brady Robertson at Dewain's Place starts at 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7
Ballenger 2022 Lecture with Dr. Victor Taki: "Russia's Balkan Entanglements" takes place at Redbud Room at University Center of NSU at 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Author Talk: Christopher Murphy presents "Flash Fiction, Oklahoma, and Burning All the Time" at John Vaughan Library Room 105 at 2 p.m. or on Zoom. See Facebook event page.
Scott Lawrence and Dennis Tibbits perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Open Mic Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 8 p.m.
"Yoga with Jessica" free class starts at 8 a.m. at Junie's Closet.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Erotic Art Show at Tahlequah Creates runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
RC Edwards and Lance Roark perform at Dewain's Place at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Couple's Night Out-SweetART Walk by Tahlequah Main Street Association takes place down town from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Speed Dating at Dewain's Place starts at 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Galentine's Paint Party by Pretty Palette Art 106 W. Shawnee St. at 6:30 p.m.
Tahlequah Creates House Concert featuring Eddie Glenn starts at 6:30 p.m.
"Almost, Maine" by Tahlequah Community Playhouse opens at Tahlequah Armory Municipal Building at 7:30 p.m.
Jace Walker performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Erv Felker performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
White Trash Banditos performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Erotic Art Show at Tahlequah Creates runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
David Cornsilk's Disco Bash fundraiser for Help In Crisis starts at 8 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Nick Gusman and the Coyotes performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.