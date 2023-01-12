Saturday, Jan. 14
Ahna Jennings performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Trett Charles performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 15
A pool tournament takes place at Dewain’s Place at 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 19
Tweens and Teens at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 4 p.m.
Made Simply Cooking Class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.
NSU Drama performs “The Book of Dust” at the NSU Playhouse at 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20
Sam Morril performs in the Class Act Tour at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.
Three Chord Justice performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
High Water Gamble performs at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 21
Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.