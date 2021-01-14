Friday, Jan. 15

RC Edwards and Johnny Burke play at 8 p.m. at Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.

JJ Baldwin plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.

Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.

Brett Hamman plays at 8 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah, 3307 Seven Clans Ave.

Brent Giddens play at 8 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.

Saturday, Jan. 16

Blain and Bailey and Casey West and The Heathens play at 8 p.m. in Dewain's Place.

Cory Lee plays at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601.

Western Justice plays at 8 p.m. in Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson.

Travis Kidd plays at 8 p.m. at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Monday, Jan. 18

Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. at VFW hall, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Trivia Night begins at 7 p.m. at Ned’s, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Intro to Chromebooks virtual program begins at noon on facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Come & Go Cooking adult virtual program begins at noon on facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.

Open mic for all ages runs 7-10 p.m. at The Branch.

