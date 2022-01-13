Saturday, Jan. 15

United Wrestling Entertainment Super Clash 2022 at the Tahlequah Community Building starts at 6 p.m.

Brandon Bethel performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo takes place at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Brandon Bethel performs at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 17

Lance Roardk and RC Edwards perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Patti Steel performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Musical bingo takes place at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21

Captain Ledge performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Maddie Parks performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

RC and the Ambers perform at Ned's at 9 p.m.

Jake Marlin and the Reckless perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Dominic Roy performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo takes place at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

