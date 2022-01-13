Saturday, Jan. 15
United Wrestling Entertainment Super Clash 2022 at the Tahlequah Community Building starts at 6 p.m.
Brandon Bethel performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo takes place at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Brandon Bethel performs at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 17
Lance Roardk and RC Edwards perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Patti Steel performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Musical bingo takes place at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21
Captain Ledge performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Maddie Parks performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
RC and the Ambers perform at Ned's at 9 p.m.
Jake Marlin and the Reckless perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Dominic Roy performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo takes place at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
