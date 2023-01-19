Saturday, Jan. 21
Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Richard Burris performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 22
A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
The Holistix performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
Toddler Tales takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.
A DIY finger weaving keychains class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 4 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
The Banned Book Club meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Casey Donahew performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Wes Combs and Jeanine Loubier perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs with The Stylees at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Rod Robertson performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
Forgotten Space performs with Montu at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
The Swade Diablos performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.