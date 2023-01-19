Saturday, Jan. 21

Empire performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Richard Burris performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22

A pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

The Holistix performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Toddler Tales takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.

Reading Rockstars takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 11 a.m.

A DIY finger weaving keychains class at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 26

The Banned Book Club meets at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

Casey Donahew performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Wes Combs and Jeanine Loubier perform at The Branch at 7 p.m.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers performs with The Stylees at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Rod Robertson performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Forgotten Space performs with Montu at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

The Swade Diablos performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

