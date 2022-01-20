Saturday, Jan. 22
Dominic Roy performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo takes place at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Punch Brothers perform with Madison Cunningham at The Tower Theater in Oklahoma City at 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 24
Lance Roardk and RC Edwards perform at Dewain's Place at 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Open Mic Night featuring Casey West at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.
JK & N8 performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27
Creative Craft Corner at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5:30 p.m.
Trivia Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Karaoke Night with DJ Shawn Solo at Dewain's Place starts at 9:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28
Lyle Parman and Slidebar perform at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.
Cory Lee performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Sean Harrison performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
510ers perform at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29
Ahna Jennings performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Lance Roark and RC Edwards perform at Dewain's Place at 8:30 p.m.
Joe Mack performs at The Nook Brewing Company at 7 p.m.
