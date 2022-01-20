Saturday, Jan. 22

Dominic Roy performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo takes place at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 23

Punch Brothers perform with Madison Cunningham at The Tower Theater in Oklahoma City at 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 24

Lance Roardk and RC Edwards perform at Dewain's Place at 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Open Mic Night featuring Casey West at Kroner & Baer at 7 p.m.

JK & N8 performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Creative Craft Corner at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5:30 p.m.

Trivia Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Karaoke Night with DJ Shawn Solo at Dewain's Place starts at 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 28

Lyle Parman and Slidebar perform at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.

Cory Lee performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Sean Harrison performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

510ers perform at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29

Ahna Jennings performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Lance Roark and RC Edwards perform at Dewain's Place at 8:30 p.m.

Joe Mack performs at The Nook Brewing Company at 7 p.m.

