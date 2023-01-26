Saturday, Jan. 28

Forgotten Space performs with Montu at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

The Swade Diablos performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Two Mile Corner performs with JK&N8 at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Jack and Jill pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31

A homemade Valentine’s Day wreath workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.

Dan Martin performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.

Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2

A singer/songwriter swap at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

River City Players starts auditions for the 2023 season at the NSU Playhouse at 1 p.m.

Riverfield Rocks performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.

