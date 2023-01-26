Saturday, Jan. 28
Forgotten Space performs with Montu at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
The Swade Diablos performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Two Mile Corner performs with JK&N8 at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Jack and Jill pool tournament at Dewain’s Place starts at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
A homemade Valentine’s Day wreath workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 6 p.m.
Dan Martin performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
A singer/songwriter swap at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame starts at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
River City Players starts auditions for the 2023 season at the NSU Playhouse at 1 p.m.
Riverfield Rocks performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6 p.m.
