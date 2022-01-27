Saturday, Jan. 29
Skylar Green Fundraiser with silent auction at Dewain's Place starts at 4 p.m. with music, auction, raffle, food truck.
Joe Mack performs at The Nook Brewing Company at 7 p.m.
Gary Clark, Jr. performs at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa at 7 p.m.
Ahna Jennings performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Lance Roark and RC Edwards perform at Dewain's Place at 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 30
Tool performs the BOK Center in Tulsa at 7 p.m.
Maddie Parks performs at Dewain's Place at 7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 31
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Hunter Ragland and Josh S
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Lance Roark and RC Edwards perform at Dewain's Place at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Make and and take traditional Cherokee Stomp Dancing skirt sewing class at Tahlequah Creates from noon to 5 p.m. RSVP at 918-797-5016. Cost is $50.
Kroner & Baer presents Musical Bingo Night at 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Colton Kro & the Murder perform at Primetime Buds Lounge at 3 p.m.
Dale Stokes performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Dylan Stewart and Wink Burcham perform at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Valentines for Veterans by American Legion Post 135 from noon to 3 p.m. at 1390 N. Legion Drive.
Michael Rappe performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
