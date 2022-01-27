Saturday, Jan. 29

Skylar Green Fundraiser with silent auction at Dewain's Place starts at 4 p.m. with music, auction, raffle, food truck.

Joe Mack performs at The Nook Brewing Company at 7 p.m.

Gary Clark, Jr. performs at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa at 7 p.m.

Ahna Jennings performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Lance Roark and RC Edwards perform at Dewain's Place at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30

Gary Clark, Jr. performs at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa at 7 p.m.

Tool performs the BOK Center in Tulsa at 7 p.m.

Maddie Parks performs at Dewain's Place at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 31

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Hunter Ragland and Josh S

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Lance Roark and RC Edwards perform at Dewain's Place at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Make and and take traditional Cherokee Stomp Dancing skirt sewing class at Tahlequah Creates from noon to 5 p.m. RSVP at 918-797-5016. Cost is $50.

Kroner & Baer presents Musical Bingo Night at 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Colton Kro & the Murder perform at Primetime Buds Lounge at 3 p.m.

Dale Stokes performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Dylan Stewart and Wink Burcham perform at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Valentines for Veterans by American Legion Post 135 from noon to 3 p.m. at 1390 N. Legion Drive.

Michael Rappe performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video