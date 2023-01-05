Saturday, Jan. 7
Colton Kro and The Murder performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Landon Walker performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
“Pop Punk Nite: With a Twist of Emo” at Cain’s Ballroom begins at 8 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Dewain’s Place to host a pool tournament at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Baby Bookworms at the Tahlequah Public Library begins at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Toddler Tales at the Tahlequah Public Library begins at 10 a.m.
Reading Rockstars at the Tahlequah Public Library begins at 11 a.m.
Native American pinch pot workshop at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 12
“Color Me Stress Free” workshop takes place at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 13
Kolby Cooper performs at Cain’ Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Bedlam Band performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 14
Trett Charles performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
