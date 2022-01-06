Saturday, Jan. 8
Landon Walker performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Libby Starks & The Stray Dawgs perform at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.
Dewain's Place presents karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo at 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Jack and Kate perform at Acoustic Sunday at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 10
Lance Roark and RC Edwards perform at Dewains Place 7:30 p.m.
Dewain's Place presents Songwriter's Night at 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Kroner & Baer presents Open Mic Night with Casey West at 7 p.m.
Erv Felker performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
Kroner & Baer presents Trivia Night at 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14
Richard Burris performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Charlie Becker performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Ragland with Tyler Byrd perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Brandon Bethel performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.