Saturday, Jan. 8

Landon Walker performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Libby Starks & The Stray Dawgs perform at Cherokee Casino at 8 p.m.

Dewain's Place presents karaoke with DJ Shawn Solo at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9

Jack and Kate perform at Acoustic Sunday at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10

Lance Roark and RC Edwards perform at Dewains Place 7:30 p.m.

Dewain's Place presents Songwriter's Night at 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Kroner & Baer presents Open Mic Night with Casey West at 7 p.m.

Erv Felker performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Kroner & Baer presents Trivia Night at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

Richard Burris performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Charlie Becker performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Ragland with Tyler Byrd perform at Dewain's Place at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Brandon Bethel performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

