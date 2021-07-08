Saturday, July 10
Aaron Newman performs at the Branch at noon.
Joe Mack performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Rob Leines performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.
Primetime River Fest at Diamondhead Resort.
Pumpkin Hollow performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 11
Dan Martin and the Great American Werewolf performs at Dewain's Place at 7 p.m.
Charlie Hickman Babd performs at Diamondhead Resort at 9 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
Open Mic Night at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Hanna Renell performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
Comedy Night begins at 8:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place weekly.
Pearson Brothers performs at at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 15
Kroner & Baer Pub presents Trivia Night at 7 p.m. weekly.
Sean Harrison, Kenny Cornell, and Bob Wiles perform at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame at 7 p.m.
Russ Jones performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 16
Katelyn Myers performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Chance Chambers performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Maddie K. performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Float-in Movie Night at Burnt Cabin Marina at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Hannah and the Postman performs at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
RC & the Ambers performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Annaa Jennings performs at the Branch at noon.
