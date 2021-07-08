Saturday, July 10

Aaron Newman performs at the Branch at noon.

Joe Mack performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Rob Leines performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.

Primetime River Fest at Diamondhead Resort.

Pumpkin Hollow performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Dan Martin and the Great American Werewolf performs at Dewain's Place at 7 p.m.

Charlie Hickman Babd performs at Diamondhead Resort at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 13

Open Mic Night at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Hanna Renell performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14

Comedy Night begins at 8:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place weekly.

Pearson Brothers performs at at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 15

Kroner & Baer Pub presents Trivia Night at 7 p.m. weekly.

Sean Harrison, Kenny Cornell, and Bob Wiles perform at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame at 7 p.m.

Russ Jones performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 16

Katelyn Myers performs at the Branch at 8 p.m.

Chance Chambers performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Maddie K. performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Float-in Movie Night at Burnt Cabin Marina at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 17

Hannah and the Postman performs at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

RC & the Ambers performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Annaa Jennings performs at the Branch at noon.

