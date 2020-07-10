Saturday, July 11
Birthday Bash with nine bands starts at 3 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601.
Vince Turner plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Movies in the Park starts at 8:30 p.m. in Norris Park.
Charlie Hickman Band plays at 9 p.m. on the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.
Sunday, July 12
Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, July 13
Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Live music begins at 7 p.m. on Tahlequah Creates Facebook page.
Tuesday, July 14
Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.
Kyron Lee and Hunter Ragland play at 8 p.m. in The Branch.
Wednesday, July 15
Sam Cox plays at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Beer pong starts at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Thursday, July 16
Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
