Saturday, July 11

Birthday Bash with nine bands starts at 3 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601.

Vince Turner plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Movies in the Park starts at 8:30 p.m. in Norris Park.

Charlie Hickman Band plays at 9 p.m. on the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.

Sunday, July 12

Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Monday, July 13

Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Live music begins at 7 p.m. on Tahlequah Creates Facebook page.

Tuesday, July 14

Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.

Kyron Lee and Hunter Ragland play at 8 p.m. in The Branch.

Wednesday, July 15

Sam Cox plays at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Beer pong starts at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Thursday, July 16

Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Tags

Recommended for you