Saturday, July 16
Zach Pack performs at The Branch at noon.
River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.
River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Casey West performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Circle of Thirds performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Colton Kro & the Murder performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
BC & the Big Rig performs at the Diamondhead Resort at 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 17
Purity Ring will perform with Ekkstacy at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Roy Weathers Band to perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Monday, July 18
Kids art class "Christmas in July" at United Methodist Children's Home at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, July 19
Steve Hamby performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20
Oceanic documentaries will be available on Tahlequah Public Library's Facebook Live at noon.
Cornhole tournament to be held at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
Adult Summer Craft at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Music bingo to be held at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 22
Libby Starks & the Stray Dawgs perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
J. Wagner performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
The Swade Diablos performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Bryce Discus performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 23
Hannah Renell performs at The Branch at noon.
River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.
River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Cory Lee performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Derryl Perry performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
The Charlie Hickman Band performs at Diamondhead Resort at 9:30 p.m.
