Saturday, July 16

Zach Pack performs at The Branch at noon.

River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.

River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Casey West performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Circle of Thirds performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Colton Kro & the Murder performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

BC & the Big Rig performs at the Diamondhead Resort at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

Purity Ring will perform with Ekkstacy at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Roy Weathers Band to perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Monday, July 18

Kids art class "Christmas in July" at United Methodist Children's Home at 9 a.m.

Tuesday, July 19

Steve Hamby performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Oceanic documentaries will be available on Tahlequah Public Library's Facebook Live at noon.

Cornhole tournament to be held at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

Adult Summer Craft at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.

Music bingo to be held at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 22

Libby Starks & the Stray Dawgs perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

J. Wagner performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.

The Swade Diablos performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Bryce Discus performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

Hannah Renell performs at The Branch at noon.

River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.

River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Cory Lee performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Derryl Perry performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

The Charlie Hickman Band performs at Diamondhead Resort at 9:30 p.m.

