Friday, July 17
Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Landon Walker plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.
Trenton Fletcher plays at 9 p.m. at Dewain’s Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Saturday, July 18
Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.
Bar Olympics begin at 3 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
The Reckless play at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Mason Jar Revival plays at 7 p.m. for the Hulbert Fire Department Cruise Night.
Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Matt Cowell plays at 8:30 p.m. at Blue Doors at Tenkiller.
Harley Tinsley and The Vox Squadron plays at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601.
Sunday, July 19
Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, July 20
Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Tuesday, July 21
Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.
Wednesday, July 22
Brett & Terri plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Online Creativity Class begins at 7 p.m. Visit the Tahlequah Creates Facebook page.
Beer pong starts at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Thursday, July 23
Mark Albertson plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
