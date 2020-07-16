Friday, July 17

Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

Landon Walker plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.

Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.

Trenton Fletcher plays at 9 p.m. at Dewain’s Place, 303 S. Water Ave.

Saturday, July 18

Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.

Bar Olympics begin at 3 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

The Reckless play at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.

Mason Jar Revival plays at 7 p.m. for the Hulbert Fire Department Cruise Night.

Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

Matt Cowell plays at 8:30 p.m. at Blue Doors at Tenkiller.

Harley Tinsley and The Vox Squadron plays at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601.

Sunday, July 19

Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Monday, July 20

Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Tuesday, July 21

Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.

Wednesday, July 22

Brett & Terri plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Online Creativity Class begins at 7 p.m. Visit the Tahlequah Creates Facebook page.

Beer pong starts at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Thursday, July 23

Mark Albertson plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

