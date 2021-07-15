Saturday, July 17
Hannah and the Postman performs at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
RC & the Ambers performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Ahna Jennings performs at the Branch at noon.
Sunday, July 18
Tuesday, July 20
Open Mic Night at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Patti Steel performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 21
Comedy Night begins at 8:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place weekly.
Sons of Turner perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
Kroner & Baer Pub presents Trivia Night at 7 p.m. weekly.
Vince Turner performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 23
Angelina & The Speakeasy perform at the Branch at 8 p.m.
Jeremy Cochran performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Mark Albertson Trio performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
River City Players perform at the NSU Playhouse 7:30 p.m.
Blaine Bailey to perform at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Tanglewood performs at the Branch at noon.
Katelyn Myers performs at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Borrowed Money performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
River City Players perform at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.