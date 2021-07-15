Saturday, July 17

Hannah and the Postman performs at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

RC & the Ambers performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Ahna Jennings performs at the Branch at noon.

Sunday, July 18

Tuesday, July 20

Open Mic Night at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Patti Steel performs at the Branch at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 21

Comedy Night begins at 8:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place weekly.

Sons of Turner perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Kroner & Baer Pub presents Trivia Night at 7 p.m. weekly.

Vince Turner performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Angelina & The Speakeasy perform at the Branch at 8 p.m.

Jeremy Cochran performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Mark Albertson Trio performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

River City Players perform at the NSU Playhouse 7:30 p.m.

Blaine Bailey to perform at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Tanglewood performs at the Branch at noon.

Katelyn Myers performs at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

Borrowed Money performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

River City Players perform at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

