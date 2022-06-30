Saturday, July 2
Sequoyah State Park Fourth of July events start at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.
Knipple performs at Riverbend Floats at 2 p.m.
River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Steve Hamby performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Bedlam performs at the Burnt Cabin Marina at 8 p.m.
Libby Starks & The Stray Dawgs perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Thru it All performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
The Paul Holt Band performs at Sequoyah State Park at 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 3
Sequoyah State Park Fourth of July events start at 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Katelyn & Jack Myers perform at the Burnt Cabin Marina at 8 p.m.
Monday, July 4
Tenkiller State Park Firework Show event starts at dusk.
Wednesday, July 6
Borrowed Money duo performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 8
River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
INstrumental performs at the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 9
River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.
River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Travis Kidd performs at the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
