Saturday, July 2

Sequoyah State Park Fourth of July events start at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.

Knipple performs at Riverbend Floats at 2 p.m.

River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Steve Hamby performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Bedlam performs at the Burnt Cabin Marina at 8 p.m.

Libby Starks & The Stray Dawgs perform at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Thru it All performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

The Paul Holt Band performs at Sequoyah State Park at 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Sequoyah State Park Fourth of July events start at 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Katelyn & Jack Myers perform at the Burnt Cabin Marina at 8 p.m.

Monday, July 4

Tenkiller State Park Firework Show event starts at dusk.

Wednesday, July 6

Borrowed Money duo performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 7

River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8

River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

INstrumental performs at the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.

River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Travis Kidd performs at the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

