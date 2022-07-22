Saturday, July 23
River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.
Movie night at Burnt Cabin starts at dusk.
Mark Albertson Trio performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Cory Lee performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Osage County performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.
Charlie Hickman Band perform at Diamondhead resort at 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
Kaleo performs at Cain's Ballroom at 8 p.m.
Tuesday , July 26
Open mic at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
Tanglewood performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
The Cornhole tournament at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Cat Power performs at Cain's Ballroom at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Trivia night at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Brick Fields performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Sum 41 with Bowling For Soup and Less Than Jake perform at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Sons of Turner perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Joe Mack and Carter Simpson perform at Falcon Floats at 8 p.m.
Karaoke at Burnt Cabin starts at 8 p.m.
Colton Kro and the Murder performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Bo Posey performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Brandon Bethel Band performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
Colton Kro and the Murder perform at Burnt Cabin at 8 p.m.
Jeff Ruby performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Wanda Watson performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
