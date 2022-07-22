Saturday, July 23

River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.

Movie night at Burnt Cabin starts at dusk.

Mark Albertson Trio performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Cory Lee performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Osage County performs at Ned's at 9 p.m.

Charlie Hickman Band perform at Diamondhead resort at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 24

Kaleo performs at Cain's Ballroom at 8 p.m.

Tuesday , July 26

Open mic at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 27

Tanglewood performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

The Cornhole tournament at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Cat Power performs at Cain's Ballroom at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 28

Trivia night at Kroner and Baer starts at 7 p.m.

Brick Fields performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Sum 41 with Bowling For Soup and Less Than Jake perform at Cain's Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29

Sons of Turner perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Joe Mack and Carter Simpson perform at Falcon Floats at 8 p.m.

Karaoke at Burnt Cabin starts at 8 p.m.

Colton Kro and the Murder performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Bo Posey performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Brandon Bethel Band performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

Colton Kro and the Murder perform at Burnt Cabin at 8 p.m.

Jeff Ruby performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Wanda Watson performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

