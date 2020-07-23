Friday, July 24
Jadyn Dawson, Katelyn Myers, and Hannah Renell and The Postmen play at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.
DocFell & Co. play at 9 p.m. at The Gravel Bar & Grill, Diamondhead Resort.
Saturday, July 25
Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.
Brick Fields plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Ahna Jennings and Harley Hamm play at 7:30 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.
White Trash Banditos play at 9 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601..
Red Dirt Rangers at the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.
Tuesday, July 28
Tahlequah Community Playhouse board meeting begins at 6 p.m. in St. Basil's Episcopal Church.
Wednesday, July 29
Creativity Class begins at 7 p.m. Contact Tahlequah Creates.
Brett & Terri play at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Thursday, July 30
Brett & Terri play at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
