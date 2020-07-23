Friday, July 24

Jadyn Dawson, Katelyn Myers, and Hannah Renell and The Postmen play at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.

Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.

DocFell & Co. play at 9 p.m. at The Gravel Bar & Grill, Diamondhead Resort.

Saturday, July 25

Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.

Brick Fields plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

Ahna Jennings and Harley Hamm play at 7:30 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.

White Trash Banditos play at 9 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601..

Red Dirt Rangers at the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.

Tuesday, July 28

Tahlequah Community Playhouse board meeting begins at 6 p.m. in St. Basil's Episcopal Church.

Wednesday, July 29

Creativity Class begins at 7 p.m. Contact Tahlequah Creates.

Brett & Terri play at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Thursday, July 30

Brett & Terri play at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

