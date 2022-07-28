Saturday, July 30
Wanda Watson performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
The Roy Weathers Band performs at the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Stone and Tumble perform at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Colton Kro and Travis Rodgers perform at Burnt Cabin at 8 p.m.
Jeff Ruby performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Shawn Solo Karaoke takes place at Dewain’s Place at 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 31
Seth Lee Jones performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
COIN performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Lost Dog Street Band performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
American Aquarium performs with H.C. McEntire at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
High Water Gamble at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 6
The Dead South performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.
Mason Jar Revival performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Shawn Solo Dance Party at Dewain’s Place.
Boone Mendenhall and War Horse perform at Dam Bar in Fort Gibson at 9 p.m.
