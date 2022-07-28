Saturday, July 30

Wanda Watson performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

The Roy Weathers Band performs at the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Stone and Tumble perform at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Colton Kro and Travis Rodgers perform at Burnt Cabin at 8 p.m.

Jeff Ruby performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Shawn Solo Karaoke takes place at Dewain’s Place at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 31

Seth Lee Jones performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

COIN performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Lost Dog Street Band performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5

American Aquarium performs with H.C. McEntire at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Who Shot JR performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

High Water Gamble at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6

The Dead South performs at Cain’s Ballroom at 6:30 p.m.

Mason Jar Revival performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Shawn Solo Dance Party at Dewain’s Place.

Boone Mendenhall and War Horse perform at Dam Bar in Fort Gibson at 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video