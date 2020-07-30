Friday, July 31

Maddie K plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

Blaine Bailey and Hunter Raglnad play at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.

Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.

Dave Kay plays at 9 p.m. at The Gravel Bar & Grill, Diamondhead Resort.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.

Cory Lee plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.

Jake Marlin & The Reckless play at 6:30 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.

Live music begins at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Joe Mack and Mark Sweeney play at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.

RC and The Ambers play at 9 p.m. at The Gravel Bar & Grill, Diamondhead Resort.Sunday, Aug. 2

Brett & Terri plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

