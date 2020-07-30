Friday, July 31
Maddie K plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Blaine Bailey and Hunter Raglnad play at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.
Dave Kay plays at 9 p.m. at The Gravel Bar & Grill, Diamondhead Resort.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 9:30 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.
Cory Lee plays at 6 p.m. at Giggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Jake Marlin & The Reckless play at 6:30 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.
Live music begins at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Joe Mack and Mark Sweeney play at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.
RC and The Ambers play at 9 p.m. at The Gravel Bar & Grill, Diamondhead Resort.Sunday, Aug. 2
Brett & Terri plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
