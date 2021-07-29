Saturday, July 31
Karaoke is set at Dewain's Place beginning at 8 p.m. with DJ Shawn Solo weekly
Brett and Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Carter Combs performs at the Branch at noon.
Mark Sweeney performs at Hanging Rock at 7 p.m.
River City Players perform at NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Terp Float Festival at the Diamondhead Resort
Free acoustic show with Dan Martin and the Great American wolf at Dewain's Place
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Comedy Night begins at 8:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place weekly.
Joe Mack performs at the Break in Muskogee at 5 p.m.
Vince Turner performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Kroner & Baer Pub presents Trivia Night at 7 p.m. weekly.
Jeremy Cochran performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
Gus Burns performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Mason Jar Revival performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Cory Lee performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
