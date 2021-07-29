Saturday, July 31

Karaoke is set at Dewain's Place beginning at 8 p.m. with DJ Shawn Solo weekly

Brett and Terri perform at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Carter Combs performs at the Branch at noon.

Mark Sweeney performs at Hanging Rock at 7 p.m.

River City Players perform at NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Terp Float Festival at the Diamondhead Resort

Free acoustic show with Dan Martin and the Great American wolf at Dewain's Place

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Comedy Night begins at 8:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place weekly.

Joe Mack performs at the Break in Muskogee at 5 p.m.

Vince Turner performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Kroner & Baer Pub presents Trivia Night at 7 p.m. weekly.

Jeremy Cochran performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

Gus Burns performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

Mason Jar Revival performs at the Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

Cory Lee performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.

