Saturday, July 9
Dave Calvert performs at The Branch at noon.
River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.
Rod Robertson performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Travis Kidd performs at the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m
Carter Combs performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 10
Comedy brunch to be held at Dewain’s Place at 3:30 p.m.
Monday, July 11
Charile Hickman Band to perform at Diamondhead Resort at 9 p.m.
Tuesday, July 12
Dan Martin performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.
Open mic night to be held at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
Cornhole tournament to be held at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
Trivia night to be held at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.
River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 15
River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Josh and Dave Robertson perform at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Beth Pemberton performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
Whiskey poet Society performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
DJ Ray Ray to perform at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 16
Zach Pack performs at The Branch at noon.
River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.
River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Casey West performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Circle of Thirds performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.
