Saturday, July 9

Dave Calvert performs at The Branch at noon.

River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.

Rod Robertson performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.

River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Travis Kidd performs at the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m

Carter Combs performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 10

Comedy brunch to be held at Dewain’s Place at 3:30 p.m.

Monday, July 11

Charile Hickman Band to perform at Diamondhead Resort at 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

Dan Martin performs at The Branch at 7 p.m.

Open mic night to be held at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

Cornhole tournament to be held at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 14

Trivia night to be held at Kroner and Baer at 7 p.m.

River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 15

River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Josh and Dave Robertson perform at The Branch at 8 p.m.

Beth Pemberton performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

Whiskey poet Society performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

DJ Ray Ray to perform at Dewain’s Place at 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Zach Pack performs at The Branch at noon.

River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.

River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

Casey West performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.

Circle of Thirds performs at Kroner and Baer at 8 p.m.

