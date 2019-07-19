Friday, July 19

Toddler Tales begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.

Make & Take Tie Dye available 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates.

Reading Rockstars begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.

STEM program begins at 11 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.

BAMM! - Burgers, Art, Music and Magic - runs 4-9 p.m. in downtown Locust Grove.

Blake Turner plays at 6 p.m. in Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena.

Eddie Glenn plays at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.

High Mile-age Band plays at 7-9 p.m. in the Tahlequah Seniors Center, 230 E. First St.

Ahna Jennings plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

"60s Country" begins at 7:30 p.m. in NSU Playhouse.

Dixie Misfits play at 8 p.m. at Falcon Floats.

Andy Adams plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.

Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place, Pettit Bayside Resort.

The Vox Squadron and Sarah Thompson play at 9 p.m. at The Gravel Bar, Diamondhead Resort.

House Party plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.

Pumpkin Hollow Band plays at 9:30 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.

Red, White & Dumb Blonde Drag Show begins at 9:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah Elks Lodge, 18834 E. Murrell Road.

Saturday, July 20

Tahlequah Farmers' Market is open 8 a.m. to noon at Leoser Pavilion, Morgan and Water.

"60s Rock and Roll" begins at 2 p.m. in the NSU Playhouse.

Tahlequah Writers meet at 2 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.

Cherokee National Treasures Student Art Show runs noon to 2 p.m. in the Tsalagi Community Room.

Chicken Pot Pie plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.

"60s Country" begins at 7:30 p.m. in NSU Playhouse.

Tyler Brant plays at 8 p.m. at Riverbend Floats.

Movies in the Park begins at 8 p.m. in Norris Park.

Daniel Franke plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.

Harley Tinsley plays at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place at Pettit Bayside Resort.

Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place.

Livin' Country plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.

Sunday, July 21

Brandon Bethel plays at 7 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.

Monday, July 22

Mad Science begins at 11 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.

Mah jong games begin at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.

Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the VFW building, 128 E. Choctaw St.

Live Event Trivia begins at 8:15 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.

Tuesday, July 23

Baby Bookworms begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.

End of Summer Reading Program party begins at 3 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library.

Tahlequah Creative Threads meet at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.

Open Mic Night begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's.

Wednesday, July 24

Summer Stories begin at 10 a.m. at Cherokee National Peace Pavilion.

Chess Group meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.

Girls' Night Out Art & Crafts begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee.

Febreeze Brothers play at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Thursday, July 25

Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson United Methodist Church.

Pinterest Interest begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.

Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m. at The Deck.

"60s Rock and Roll" begins at 7:30 p.m. in NSU Playhouse.

Karaoke begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.

