Friday, July 19
Toddler Tales begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave.
Make & Take Tie Dye available 11 a.m.-6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates.
Reading Rockstars begins at 11 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
STEM program begins at 11 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
BAMM! - Burgers, Art, Music and Magic - runs 4-9 p.m. in downtown Locust Grove.
Blake Turner plays at 6 p.m. in Los Ranchos at Sycamore Springs Arena.
Eddie Glenn plays at 6:30 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee Ave.
High Mile-age Band plays at 7-9 p.m. in the Tahlequah Seniors Center, 230 E. First St.
Ahna Jennings plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
"60s Country" begins at 7:30 p.m. in NSU Playhouse.
Dixie Misfits play at 8 p.m. at Falcon Floats.
Andy Adams plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place, Pettit Bayside Resort.
The Vox Squadron and Sarah Thompson play at 9 p.m. at The Gravel Bar, Diamondhead Resort.
House Party plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Pumpkin Hollow Band plays at 9:30 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Red, White & Dumb Blonde Drag Show begins at 9:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah Elks Lodge, 18834 E. Murrell Road.
Saturday, July 20
Tahlequah Farmers' Market is open 8 a.m. to noon at Leoser Pavilion, Morgan and Water.
"60s Rock and Roll" begins at 2 p.m. in the NSU Playhouse.
Tahlequah Writers meet at 2 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Cherokee National Treasures Student Art Show runs noon to 2 p.m. in the Tsalagi Community Room.
Chicken Pot Pie plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
"60s Country" begins at 7:30 p.m. in NSU Playhouse.
Tyler Brant plays at 8 p.m. at Riverbend Floats.
Movies in the Park begins at 8 p.m. in Norris Park.
Daniel Franke plays at 8 p.m. in The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
Harley Tinsley plays at 8 p.m. at Piddle's Place at Pettit Bayside Resort.
Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. in Dewain's Place.
Livin' Country plays at 9 p.m. in Ancient Oak Tavern, Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
Sunday, July 21
Brandon Bethel plays at 7 p.m. in Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Monday, July 22
Mad Science begins at 11 a.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Mah jong games begin at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah Public Library.
Bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. in the VFW building, 128 E. Choctaw St.
Live Event Trivia begins at 8:15 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Tuesday, July 23
Baby Bookworms begins at 10 a.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
End of Summer Reading Program party begins at 3 p.m. in Hulbert Community Library.
Tahlequah Creative Threads meet at 5 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Open Mic Night begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's.
Wednesday, July 24
Summer Stories begin at 10 a.m. at Cherokee National Peace Pavilion.
Chess Group meets at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Girls' Night Out Art & Crafts begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Creates, 215 N. Muskogee.
Febreeze Brothers play at 7 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Thursday, July 25
Quilting B's sew together 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cookson United Methodist Church.
Pinterest Interest begins at 6 p.m. in Tahlequah Public Library.
Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m. at The Deck.
"60s Rock and Roll" begins at 7:30 p.m. in NSU Playhouse.
Karaoke begins at 10 p.m. in Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.