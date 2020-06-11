Friday, June 12
Jeremy Cochran plays at 6 p.m. at Cypress Cove Marina, 6372 E. 101st St. N. in Wagoner.
Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Justin Collard plays at 8 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave.
Karaoke begins at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.
Saturday, June 13
Brandon Bethel plays at 6 p.m. at Cypress Cove Marina, 6372 E. 101st St. N. in Wagoner.
Oklahoma Moon plays at 6:30 p.m. at Pine Cove Marina, Vian.
Ragland plays at 7 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina, 35190 S. 497 Road.
Brett & Terri play at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Doc Fell and Colton Kro play at 8 p.m. in Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601.
Franke Lee Band plays at 9 p.m. on the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.
RC Edwards, Amber Watson and Jonny Burke play at 9 p.m. at Ned's, 316 N. Muskogee Ave.
Monday, June 15
Open mic with N8 Jones begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Wednesday, June 17
Chad Doublehead plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Thursday, June 18
Scary Larry Huitt hosts Open Mic & Jam Night at 6 p.m. at Muskogee Brewing Company.
Russ Jones plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village.
