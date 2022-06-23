Saturday, June 25
Go Ye Village will host a Summer Sale starting at 9 a.m.
River City Players performs Rock 'n' Roll Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 2 p.m.
River City Players performs Country Vinyl at the NSU Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.
Brandt and Richard performs at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
Richard Burris performs at Kroner & Baer at 9 p.m.
Shawn Solo Karaoke will be at Dewain's of Tahlequah at 9 p.m.
Aaron Woods performs at Diamondhead Resort's River Stage.
Sunday, June 26
2022 Tahlequah Skate Jam at the Tahlequah Skate Park at 2 p.m.
Monday, June 27
Children's Summer Reading - Laughing Matters at the Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, June 28
Open Mic Night at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 29
Toddler Tales at Tahlequah Public Library starts at 10 a.m., followed by Reading Rockstarts at 11 a.m.
Aquatic Horror on Facebook Live at Tahlequah Public Library starts at noon.
Barton & Sweeney performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Cornhole tournament at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 30
Teen Summer Reading - Laughing Matters at the Tahlequah Public Library at 10 a.m.
Joe Mack performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 6 p.m.
Butterflies and Pollinators with Toni Bailey at the Tahlequah Public Library at 6 p.m.
Music Bingo at Kroner & Baer starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, July 1
Mule Kick Reckoning performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Ahna Jennings performs at The Branch at 8 p.m.
Borrowed $ performs at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 8 p.m.
Fireworks at the Plaza at Cherokee Springs Plaza at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 2
Richard Burris performs at The Branch at noon.
Sequoyah State Park Firework Show event starts at noon with fireworks at dusk.
Judge Parker Band performs at The Deck at Cookson Village at 7 p.m.
Bedlam performs at the Burnt Cabin Marina at 8 p.m.
Thru it All performs at Dewain's Place at 9 p.m.
