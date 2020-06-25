Friday, June 26

Maddie K plays at 6 p.m. at Goggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.

Rackensack plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

Dominic Roy plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.

Hannah & The Postman and Doc Fell & Co. play at 9 p.m. at The Gravel Bar & Grill, Diamondhead Resort.

Boone Mendenhall and JJ Baldwin play at 9 p.m. at Dewain’s Place, 303 S. Water Ave.

Saturday, June 27

Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.

Oklahoma Moon plays at 6 p.m. at Goggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.

Casey West play at 6:30 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.

Oreo Blue plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.

The Whiskey Gingers play at 8 p.m. at Blue Doors at Tenkiller.

play at 8 p.m. at Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.

Aaron Woods Band at the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.

Sunday, June 28

Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Monday, June 29

Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Tuesday, June 30

Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.

Wednesday, July 1

Board Game Adventure begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.

Brett & Terri plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.

Beer pong starts at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

Thursday, July 2

Ragland plays at 7 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.

Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.

