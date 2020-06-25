Friday, June 26
Maddie K plays at 6 p.m. at Goggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Rackensack plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
Dominic Roy plays at 8 p.m. in Kroner & Baer Pub.
Hannah & The Postman and Doc Fell & Co. play at 9 p.m. at The Gravel Bar & Grill, Diamondhead Resort.
Boone Mendenhall and JJ Baldwin play at 9 p.m. at Dewain’s Place, 303 S. Water Ave.
Saturday, June 27
Summer Stories & Crafts begins at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/SequoyahStatePark.
Oklahoma Moon plays at 6 p.m. at Goggle Fish Grill, Cypress Cove Marina.
Casey West play at 6:30 p.m. at Burnt Cabin Marina.
Oreo Blue plays at 7 p.m at The Deck at Cookson Village, 19725 W. Cookson Bend Road.
The Whiskey Gingers play at 8 p.m. at Blue Doors at Tenkiller.
Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601, 109 W. Willis Road.
Aaron Woods Band at the Diamondhead Resort campground stage.
Sunday, June 28
Eight ball pool begins at 6 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Monday, June 29
Open mic begins at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Tuesday, June 30
Corn hole competition begins at 7:30 p.m. at Dewain’s Place.
Wednesday, July 1
Board Game Adventure begins at noon on www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
Brett & Terri plays at 6 p.m. at The Deck at Cookson Village.
Beer pong starts at 9:30 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
Thursday, July 2
Ragland plays at 7 p.m. at Kroner & Baer Pub.
Scotch doubles pool begins at 7 p.m. at Dewain's Place.
